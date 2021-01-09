Alltown Fresh Launches 'Fresh with Benefits' Loyalty Program 

WALTHAM, Mass. — Alltown Fresh is debuting the "Fresh with Benefits" loyalty program, seamlessly combining loyalty, online ordering and a mobile app.

Launched in conjunction with the Paytronix-designed Alltown Fresh mobile app, Fresh with Benefits enables users to place food orders, make contactless payment, and earn and redeem rewards.

Guests can also alert an Alltown Fresh location about their arrival using the app, creating a frictionless and convenient curbside experience.

"We're thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind Alltown Fresh app to our guests," said Joanna Linder, vice president of marketing. "The ability to custom-order your sandwich, smoothie, or salad — and use the same app to fuel your car and pay without touching the PIN pad — is a game changer. Plus, guests earn points with every food and fuel purchase through our new Fresh with Benefits loyalty program, resulting in valuable rewards that fit our guests' lifestyles. It’s the latest example of our commitment to anticipating guests' needs and providing exceptional food, service, and hospitality."

For its work in creating the Fresh with Benefits loyalty program, Alltown Fresh was named a 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Award winner as a Program Launch Leader. The awards program recognizes restaurants and convenience stores that are using the Paytronix advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

Based in Newton, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations.

Waltham-based Alltown Fresh operates eight locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. It is part of Global Partners LP family of brands, one of the Northeast's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of 1,500-plus gasoline stations and convenience stores in the United States and Canada.