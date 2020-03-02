Amazon Go Entering Fresh Foodservice Business

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon Inc. is in the process of adding fresh foodservice offers to its Amazon Go stores.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the retailer plans to add hot food, espresso and fountain drinks to its Amazon Go store located at 300 California St. in the city's Financial District. The site is currently closed for renovations.

The new offerings at the store, one of five Amazon Go locations in San Francisco, will require additional city permits. A Department of Health review was scheduled for Jan. 21.

The retailer likely has plans to expand hot food to other locations in the future, as both the Financial District store and another Amazon Go location in Chicago are listed as closed, with plans to add "new features and flavors," on the company's website.

Amazon Go currently operates 20-plus locations in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.