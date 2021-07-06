Anheuser-Busch Teams Up With the White House to Help Attain 70% Vaccination Goal
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch (AB) and the White House are coming together to help meet President Joe Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th through a national campaign.
As part of AB's "Let's Grab A Beer" initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country's recovery and making the moments that people come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th: When the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other AB product — inclusive of more than 100 brands — to enjoy with family and friends.
Adults aged 21 and older will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on AB.
"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris. "We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers."
Partnering with the White House is another way AB is supporting COVID-19 safety and recovery. In addition to producing and donating hand sanitizer to support critical relief and safety efforts, the brewer’s brands have also stepped up to provide consumers a sense of joy, comfort and normalcy:
- Most recently, Budweiser celebrated National Beer Day with a reminder that COVID-19 vaccines can help bring people back together in a film that marked the next chapter of the partnership between Budweiser and the Ad Council COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.
- AB rewarded those ages 21 and over who showed proof of vaccination with a "Beer on Bud."
- Bud Light introduced the "Bud Light Summer Stimmy" — a proposal designed to give fans prizes worth up to a total of $10 million.
"For us, everything begins and ends with people, and consumers are at the center of everything we do," said AB's chief marketing officer, Marcel Marcondes. "Since last March, we've been focused on pivoting all our plans in order to ensure that our brands remained relevant and meaningful, through tangible actions. And now that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated. There's never been a better time to be able to say, 'let's grab a beer.'"
AB is also making several commitments to lifting the bar and restaurant industry:
- To help prepare the on-premise for safe and successful re-openings, the brewer joined the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Revival Campaign as the exclusive beer partner.
- Through Stella Artois, AB committed $2.25 million to the ServSafe Dining Commitment.
- In addition to donating more than $5 million in partnership with the U.S. Bartenders Guild, the James Beard Foundation and others, the brewer's brands highlighted local restaurants that were "Open for Takeout" and encouraged consumers to safety return to the on-premise with "Your Table Is Ready," in addition to other programs.
Earlier this year, AB also announced it is planning to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years in its facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities across the U.S., further fortify its operations, and strengthen connections to its consumers.
The brewer has since announced several significant investments as part of that commitment, including nearly $300 million to produce Stella Artois in the U.S. and $100 million in its St. Louis brewery to support domestic operations for EverGrain, an innovative barley ingredient company.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch owns and operates more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants. Its most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois.