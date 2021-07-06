Anheuser-Busch Teams Up With the White House to Help Attain 70% Vaccination Goal

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch (AB) and the White House are coming together to help meet President Joe Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th through a national campaign.

As part of AB's "Let's Grab A Beer" initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country's recovery and making the moments that people come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th: When the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other AB product — inclusive of more than 100 brands — to enjoy with family and friends.

Adults aged 21 and older will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on AB.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris. "We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers."