Anuga Prepares for 35th World Food Fair

COLOGNE, Germany — Anuga 2019, the world's largest food trade fair, will take place at Koelnmesse in Cologne from Oct. 5-9.

This biennial event is a central business and communications platform for all players involved in the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of food and beverage, where new products make their debut to complement today and tomorrow's trends, according to Anuga.

Event organizers anticipate breaking the attendance record of the last expo in 2017, which attracted nearly 165,000 trade visitors from about 200 countries, exploring the more than 7,400 exhibitors.

Described as 10 trade shows under one roof, the expo is arranged in themed halls, including bread and bakery, chilled and fresh food, culinary concepts, dairy, drinks, fine food, frozen food, meat, hot beverages and organic.

New for 2019 is the Boulevard of Inspiration, which will showcase new products as well as house the Anuga Trend Zone, a program stage where experts will present an analyses on the developments in the food and beverage industry.

In addition, there will be a strong focus on the future of food at a platform called Anuga Horizon 2050. Visitors will be able to explore new technologies, solutions and industry innovations focused on startups, sustainability, alternative proteins and social media.

For more information, click here.