ARKO Expands Foodservice Reach

RICHMOND, Va. — ARKO Corp. subsidiary Broyles Hospitality LLC is strengthening its foodservice offer with its 15th Dunkin' store.

Located at 1522 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton, Tenn., the standalone 2,000-square-foot Next Generation Dunkin' has a modern, open layout that offers the speed and convenience Dunkin' customers expect when they enjoy their favorite signature food, coffee and beverages, ARKO said.

"We're very excited to open our 15th Dunkin' location, and to be a part of the Dunkin' brand," said Arie Kotler, president & CEO of ARKO Corp. "The Next Generation Dunkin' concept has been a hit with our customers, with the great food and drinks they love in a modern, convenient setting. We look forward to continuing serving the Tri-Cities community with another, beautiful brand-new Dunkin'."

The latest Dunkin' underscores ARKO's focus on three strategic key pillars:

Growing sales in core destination categories; Growing its high-value fas REWARDS loyalty program; and Expanding the company's food and beverage service.

ARKO's current company footprint boasts:

150-branded food franchises offerings;

370-plus roller grills;

160-plus hot grab-and-go units;

1,200-plus cold grab-and-go units;

160-plus in-store delis; and

700-plus stores with bean-to-cup coffee.

The convenience retailer plans to expand roller grills to approximately 120 more stores and expand bean-to-cup coffee to 230 more stores by the end of the year.

ARKO reported during the company's second quarter 2023 earnings call last month that branded franchise food sales increased 10.4 percent year over year on a same-store basis.

Broyles Hospitality subsidiary owns and operates 15 Dunkin' locations throughout Virginia and Tennessee.

Richmond-based ARKO, which owns 100 percent of GPM Investments LLC, operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.