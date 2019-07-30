Asian American Store Owners to Hold Expo in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Asian American Store Owners Association (AASOA) of North Carolina, which represents thousands of convenience store owners throughout the state, will hold its 2019 C-store Trade Expo on Aug. 28 in Raleigh.

More than 150 vendor booths are expected at the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Exposition Center.

The expo’s goal is to provide Asian American c-store owners with an opportunity to grow their businesses by networking with vendors and exploring the latest industry trends.

The featured guest speaker at the event will be North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall, who was the first woman elected to that office and the first woman elected to a statewide executive office in North Carolina.

To register for the C-store Trade Expo, go to aasoaofnc.com/expo or call (732) 829-6568.

The AASOA of North Carolina is a nonprofit association formed to help Asian American store owners in the state negotiate with vendors. The association provides opportunities to local retailers and suppliers that allow them to meet on neutral ground to strengthen their relationships. The group also takes on the task of lobbying on behalf of its member c-store owners to protect their businesses.