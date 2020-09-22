Atlas Oil Turns to Technology to Streamline Its Operations Amidst Growth

TAYLOR, Mich. — Atlas Oil Co. is teaming with Inatech's Techoil oil commodity management solution to streamline operations as it continues to grow.

Following rapid expansion, Taylor-based Atlas' supply business now makes more than 100,000 deliveries every year from more than 1,000 terminals nationwide. One of the key tenets of its growth plan has been to adopt the latest technology to manage risk, inventory and customer relationships while maintaining its unwavering commitment to customer success, the company said.

Atlas' risk management solutions include hedging, OPIS, fixed price contracts, pricing caps and swaps and collars.

As it is a time-critical business, "we needed a solution that could be configured to our way of working and Techoil provided that to us," said Clint Werth, vice president of supply and logistics. "Inatech stood out for its solution richness, total cost of ownership and service offering."

Techoil is an intelligent and integrated end-to-end cloud software product developed by Inatech, a unit of Glencore. Deployment has produced time and cost savings for Atlas' trading, supply and risk operations. It currently supports rapid decision making in a complex environment by providing a holistic view of operations across trading, physical and derivatives, and inventory together with real-time information about products, prices and availability.

Implementation of the Inatech solution was carried out in less than three months.

"The Atlas partnership is special as it highlights Techoil as a market-leading cloud-based oil commodity management solution," said Jean-Hervé Jenn, CEO of Inatech. "Gone are the days of long and costly implementation projects, which achieved sub-optimal returns. Atlas and Inatech have proved that Techoil can be implemented in a cost-effective manner in spite of the severely challenging COVID-19 situation."

Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation and logistics and delivers more than a billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. It is also a global leader in adopting mobile technology and automated fueling solutions, according to the company.