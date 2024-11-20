Bad Ass Coffee Begins Travel Center Journey

The agreement also serves as a major milestone in the coffee brand's expansion into nontraditional sectors.

"Coffee is an untapped market for us with massive potential," said Bhardwaj. "For a travel plaza, it's a natural fit, and being near three college campuses positions us perfectly to become a go-to coffee destination. When we set out to find the right brand, we were looking for something truly distinctive and premium. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stood out — not only for its exceptional product, but also for its proven business model and impressive financials, making it a smart and seamless investment."

Bad Ass Coffee seeks to continue expanding by partnering with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multiunit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity where franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 to $920,500, according to the company. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee also offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

The company provides a development support system, including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion — plus expertise in financing, real estate and construction management — to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will debut in the Golden Oil travel center in service of the greater Kenosha market in the second quarter of 2025.

Founded in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through more than 30 U.S. franchise locations, with more than 100 additional shops in various stages of development. The company also serves popular blended drinks, teas and food, along with branded merchandise.