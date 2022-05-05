BandyWorks Executives Author Book on the C-store Growth Mindset

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — In the experience of Tom Bandy, founder of BandyWorks, and Mason Cowan, director of managed services for the company, many convenience store operators, while great businesspeople, lack one thing that inhibits their growth and success: an accountability system.

The two executives authored a recently released book on accountability titled C-Store Growth Mindset — Making Peace with Accountability, which is based on a decade of operations experience and a career of retail data analytics.

There is little disagreement that accountability is essential to management and improves results, yet "using" accountability is often delayed, ignored or done half-heartedly, the authors stated.

"My own inability to use accountability correctly cost me much time with my family and literally millions of dollars," Bandy said. "I was determined not to let valuable mistakes go to waste. Since learning the principles we detail in the book, both my family and business lives are so much better. Even more enjoyable is how much those that live and work with me enjoy how we relate and succeed."

Bandy added that it seemed a sin not to share with others what he had so painfully learned.

For many, accountability is a negative idea, but when done correctly, the authors believe it makes business so much easier, fun and successful. The book outlines a systematic approach to incorporating a data-based accountability system into c-store organizations.

The book keys in on five principles of accountability used to lead and manage successful c-stores:

Vision & Mission People and Teamwork Process Goals/KPI ' s Tracking & Follow Up

To ensure the principles were defined correctly, Cowan found and reviewed more than 20 university and other resources from independent professional researchers as validation.

Following these principles outlined in the book serves as a roadmap to establish a process and best practices for accountability for c-store owners. The book relays a straightforward approach with case histories from six c-store operators on how they have applied the principles in their businesses.

"All five principles are used every day in my work. I cannot just pick one. This new book is a concise summary of things we do every day. I like it as it just makes it easy to focus on the things that make sense," said Greg Hendricks, vice president of operations, Garrison Food Mart, which served as one of the six retailers.

Colonial Heights-based BandyWorks, a family-owned company, focuses on c-store customers' growth. It manages data analytics for clients so they in turn can better manage growth. The BandyWorks' collaborative process, relationship building, and problem-solving focus saves valuable time by making it simple for clients to see operational status, stated the company.

BandyWorks has worked inside c-stores to understand the challenges of operations, including hiring, developing employees, cleaning, stocking, serving customers and complying. It is easy to overwhelm store staff as well as the area managers and directors who are responsible to keep stores open, staffed and thriving, stated BandyWorks, which aims to remove that big obstacle of overload to make processes easier.