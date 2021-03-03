Banking on Data: How AI in UKG Dimensions Yields Big Cost Savings for Retail and Hospitality Companies

Now more than ever, retail and hospitality companies are looking for ways to reduce operating costs—and invest that savings in other areas of the business to increase revenue. Read this paper to learn how UKG is helping organizations uncover opportunities for savings in the areas of volume forecasting, unplanned labor, overtime, absenteeism, and employee turnover. Real-world examples highlight the power of data analysis to reveal potential savings and describe how future-ready, AI-powered workforce management technology outperforms legacy systems to help companies increase cost efficiencies and put money back in the bank.