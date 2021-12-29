Barney's C-store Chain Changes Hands

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — S&G Stores LLC acquired the Barney's Convenience Stores chain. The end-of-the year transaction included 12 c-stores in the Toledo, Ohio, market.

Based in Perrysburg, Barney's traces its roots to the Big Barney Auto Wash, which opened in 1966. The business evolved into the c-store chain with roughly 100 employees. Eleven of the 12 stores are branded BP and one is branded as an Amoco.

S&G Stores, headquartered in Sylvania, Ohio, started in 1999 as Stop and Go Stores. Dan Ridi, founder and CEO, grew the business through a series of acquisitions. Those deals included 17 In and Out Marts in 2014, 11 Shaffer Oil stores in Dayton, Ohio, and the surrounding area in 2019, and Toledo-based Stop and Shop Stores in June 2020.

S&G's portfolio now numbers 74 c-stores, and according to Ridi, the company is "squarely positioned to continue growing throughout the Midwest."

S&G will retain Barney's employees and the sites will operate under the BP brand, he added.