Beck Oil Marks 50 Years Serving Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Beck Oil Inc. is celebrating 50 years in the industry this month.

The Victorville-based company marked the occasion with a customer appreciation event at the company's distribution center on D Street in its hometown on Sept. 19, according to the Daily Press.

"I've been in lubricants for years and years, and I've forgotten most of it — my job now is trying to find money to keep Beck Oil going," said Glenn Beck, company founder. "One of the things that I have not forgotten is the relationships that I've made with our employees and our customers. They're the reason for our success."

Glenn Beck and his wife Betty founded the company in 1967 with two drivers. In 1973, the company built a new office and warehouse in Victorville. At that time the company only sold Shell products.

Beck Oil expanded with the acquisitions of Carson Oil in Inyokern in 1974 and by Mitchell Oil in the 1980s.

By 1983, Beck Oil owned and operated five service stations with convenience stores at four of the stations.

According to its website, the company started three cigmart cigarette stores by 1995 and acquired Victorville Oil, becoming a 76 as well as a Shell Oil jobber.

Beck Oil continued its growth with the acquisition of Lee Escher Oil Co. in 2008.

Today, the company employs 20 full-time drivers and operates four commercial Cardlock fueling locations along with its Fleet Card office in Apple Valley, Calif., opened in February. It is also a supplier to dozens of 76, Shell, Sinclair and VP locations throughout the Southern California area.

Glenn Beck's son, Corey, told the Daily Press the D Street building is almost 100 years old and was once owned by Victorville Oil.

"I believe our building is one of the oldest in the city, and the remarkable thing is that it's always been associated with oil and fuel," said Corey Beck, who lives in Apple Valley. "I think it's fitting that we celebrate our anniversary in a historic building along Old Route 66."

Corey Beck said the company is basically a "three-headed business" that supplies fuel to stations mostly owned by Union Oil and Shell. They also sell fuel, lubricants and supplies to government agencies, farmers, mining operations and larger companies.

At the Sept. 19 event, longtime family friend Victorville Mayor Gloria Garcia presented Glenn and Betty Beck with a plaque from the city.

Glenn Beck said he's "excited" about Beck Oil's future, and despite certain government entanglements the company plans to grow.

"I thought I'd be in the High Desert for about five years, but that turned into 50," Glenn Beck said. "I hope we can continue serving our community and Southern California."