Best New Products Awards 2021 Entry Form
Convenience Store News is accepting entries for the 2021 Best New Products Awards, which honor outstanding consumer packaged goods in 47 different categories. Products introduced to the market between April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2021 are eligible for entry.
Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible. Products will be judged on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.
Categories in the 2021 Best New Products Awards are:
- Cigarettes
- Smokeless Tobacco
- Cigars
- Electronic Cigarettes & Vapor Products
- Other Tobacco Products
- Beer
- Flavored Malt Beverages
- Wine
- Liquor
- Cider
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Juice Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Bottled Water (including flavored and enhanced)
- RTD Iced Tea
- RTD Coffee Drinks
- Dairy Beverages
- Other Packaged Beverages
- Gum
- Mints
- Chocolate Candy
- Non-Chocolate Candy
- Novelty Candy/Seasonal Candy
- Salty Snacks
- Alternative Snacks
- Packaged Sweet Snacks
- Healthy Snacks
- Foodservice – Breakfast
- Foodservice – Lunch
- Foodservice – Dinner/Home-Meal Replacement
- Foodservice – Snacks
- Foodservice – Bakery
- Foodservice – Healthy
- Packaged Ice Cream
- Frozen Novelties
- Frozen Foods
- Dairy Products (including yogurt)
- Deli Products
- Edible Grocery
- Non-Edible Grocery
- Health & Beauty Care
- CBD
- General Merchandise
- Automotive Products
- Prepaid Cards
- Overall Innovation
Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 16.
Winners will be announced in September and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in the Convenience Store News September issue, and the right to use the 2021 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.
PLEASE REVIEW THE OFFICIAL RULES HERE BEFORE SUBMITTING. If you would like to enter multiple products, please refresh the page to submit a new entry.