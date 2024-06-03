Best New Products Awards 2024 Official Rules

All consumer packaged goods SUPPLIERS are eligible to enter.

Products introduced to the market between June 2, 2023 and June 1, 2024 are eligible. CONSUMER GOODS ONLY, PLEASE. ONLY PRODUCTS DESIGNED FOR RESALE TO CONSUMERS WILL BE CONSIDERED. No store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

Entries should include supporting information such as press releases, product/service history, when introduced, c-store sales data since introduction, explanation of why this product is deserving of the award, why the product is important to the c-store channel, and what niche it fills. Entries must also include an Illustrator EPS or high-res jpeg/tiff of your company or product logo, and product shots for the awards and editorial coverage. INCOMPLETE ENTRIES WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY DISQUALIFIED DUE TO THE HIGH VOLUME OF ENTRIES RECEIVED.

Entrants must send 3 samples of the product along with the receipt for their online entry and payment all in the same package to: Susan Durtschi, CEO & President, Past Times Research, 77 Hudson Watch Drive, Ossining, NY 10562.

Complete entries must be received by July 12, 2024. Clearly mark on the outside of all shipping packages "2024 CSNEWS." In addition, frozen/refrigerated or other perishables need to be clearly marked "PERISHABLE."

There are 51 award categories. Each product may be entered in one category. Judges may move winners to a different category than entered if they deem it appropriate.

Each entry requires a handling fee of $125.

Winners will receive coverage in the Convenience Store News October issue and the right to use the 2024 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotion materials.

Products will be judged on the following criteria:

Taste: The most important attribute of any food. Nonfood items will be based on utility/efficiency. (30 points)

Value: Is it worth it? (20 points)

Convenience: Is size/packaging appropriate for a convenience store or to be consumed by on-the-go shoppers? (15 points)

Health: Based on nutritional information, is it nutritionally balanced? (10 points)

Ingredients: What's in it, how natural is it, does it meet current consumer trends? (10 points)

Preparation*: When applicable, how accurate or good are the directions, or how easy is it to prepare (microwavable in the store)? (5 points)

Appearance: Is it appetizing and does it resemble its photo or description? (5 points)

Packaging: Is the packaging appropriate for the product and does it have any benefits such as resealability, added freshness, better storage, etc? (5 points)

* Products that do not have any preparation will have the full value of points included in their total score.