Beverages & Snack Foods Dominate Amazon's Grocery Sales

01/18/2018
One Click Retail Amazon Grocery 2017 Review

SEATTLE — In 2017, Amazon earned 18 percent of U.S. online grocery sales, valued at $2 billion, according to Sandy, Utah-based ecommerce solutions firm One Click Retail’s latest report, "Amazon Grocery 2017 Review."

According to the report, Amazon saw cold beverage sales — driven by bottled water and sports/energy drinks — and coffee — driven by disposable pods — earn more than double the next leading categories, with cold beverages increasing 65 percent year over year. Nonperishables continue to dominate Amazon's grocery sales, evidenced by the remaining top categories: snack foods, breakfast foods, and candy and gum.

Other findings include:

  • Weekly sales of Amazon Fresh more than doubled over the course of the year, rising from $3 million to more than $7 million in 2017, to reach an estimated sales total of $350 million in total sales. Dairy drew the highest sales by value, estimated at $85 million, while most of the top Fresh items were fruit and vegetables.
  • "Organic" was a key search term, with roughly 25 percent of all Amazon Fresh sales going to products with the word in their titles.
  • AmazonBasics held the No. 1 spot among bestselling private labels, with Whole Food Market's 365 Everyday Value brand taking the No. 2 spot.

The Seattle-based ecommerce giant also saw growth of more than 50 percent in its two other biggest markets: the United Kingdom and Germany.

For more insights from One Click Retail’s "Amazon Grocery 2017 Review," visit Convenience Store News sister publication Progressive Grocer.

One Click Retail Amazon Grocery comparison by country