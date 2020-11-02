Big Red Stores Debuts Its First Self-Checkout Lane

BRYANT, Ark. — Big Red Stores, owned and operated by Summerwood Partners LLC, debuted its first self-checkout lane.

Located inside the retailer's Hensley, Ark., convenience store, the cashierless technology allows guests to pay for their purchases using a touchscreen kiosk at checkout. The new payment option shortens lines and enhances the shopping experience, according to the company.

While the self-service technology is in its early stages of evaluation and rollout, guests have quickly adopted to the lane, Big Red Stores added.

"We are excited to be supplementing our current checkout process with self-checkout technology," said David Hendrix of Big Red Stores.

The retailer is planning upgrades at several locations this year, including the new self-checkout technology. In addition, all locations will be introduced to mobile pay.

Located in Bryant, Big Red Stores operates c-stores across central Arkansas.