Big Red Stores Remains Committed to Serving Arkansas Only

BRYANT, Ark. — Big Red Stores is staying committed to reaching more communities across its home state.

The Arkansas-based convenience store retailer's plans for 2021 include construction of four new sites and the remodel of two existing stores. It will also partner with Dairy Queen Restaurants to include the service in two of those locations.

With the recent completion of its newest c-store in Bauxite, Big Red Stores has begun construction on additional locations in Arkadelphia, Alexander and Benton. The site in Arkadelphia will include a full-sized Dairy Queen restaurant, owned by You Scream Holdings LLC.

"While 2020 has presented new challenges, our team members and guests have once again shown how resilient Arkansans are," said David Hendrix, president of Big Red Stores. "We are blessed to continue to grow in our home state. 2021 is a new chapter, and we are excited to grow in our local communities this year."

The retailer has also started remodels at its Sheridan and Lonsdale locations. A new Dairy Queen is set to open inside the Sheridan site in mid-2021. Big Red Stores will add more pumps and expand the existing building at Lonsdale to accommodate more guests traveling between Benton and Hot Springs.

Located in Bryant, Big Red Stores is owned and operated by Summerwood Partners LLC. It operates c-stores across central Arkansas.