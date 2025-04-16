 Skip to main content

Black Buffalo Honors Retail Partners

More than a dozen convenience store banners are recognized in the 2024 Herd Preferred Award program.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A list of the Black Buffalo 2024 Herd Preferred Award winners

CHICAGO — Black Buffalo is tipping its hat to its top retail partners as part of the company's 2024 Herd Preferred Award program.

The award recipients are a group of retail partners recognized for outstanding performance across key metrics last year, according to Black Buffalo. 

[Read more: 2025 Category Excellence in Overall Partnership: Rutter's & Black Buffalo]

The Herd Preferred Award celebrates retail chains who achieved top performance in 2024 across these categories: 

  1. Top Convenience and Tobacco Store Chains by Black Buffalo CPW (Cans Per Week)
  2. Top Convenience and Tobacco Store Chains by Overall Black Buffalo Volume
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Our 2024 Herd Preferred Award winners represent the best retailers in America, as demonstrated not only through their exceptional sales efforts, but also through their dedication to providing a robust portfolio of tobacco alternatives for adult consumers," said Matthew Hanson, chief growth officer at Black Buffalo. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and success with all of our retail partners, especially our Herd Preferred Award winners, in 2025 and beyond."

The 2024 Herd Preferred Award winners are:

  • Discount Tobacco Outlet
  • FiveStar
  • GetGo Cafe+Markets
  • Jackson BevCo
  • Love's Travel Stops
  • Pilot Co.
  • Puff Tobacco Products
  • QuikTrip Corp.
  • RaceTrac Inc.
  • Rutter's
  • Sheetz Inc.
  • Smoker Friendly
  • Smokin' Joe's
  • Town Pump
  • Wawa Inc.
  • Weigel's Stores Inc.
  • Wild Bill's Tobacco

According to Black Buffalo, performance was evaluated using full-year 2024 shipment data provided by Management Science Associates Inc. and includes only those chains that carried Black Buffalo products for the entirety of the year.

While this award is grounded in objective performance using total can volume and CPW, each of these chains has also shown remarkable commitment to growing the category and serving adult nicotine consumers responsibly, the company added. 

Black Buffalo is a modern alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco. The company is based in Chicago. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds