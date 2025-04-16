Black Buffalo Honors Retail Partners

"Our 2024 Herd Preferred Award winners represent the best retailers in America, as demonstrated not only through their exceptional sales efforts, but also through their dedication to providing a robust portfolio of tobacco alternatives for adult consumers," said Matthew Hanson, chief growth officer at Black Buffalo. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and success with all of our retail partners, especially our Herd Preferred Award winners, in 2025 and beyond."

The 2024 Herd Preferred Award winners are:

Discount Tobacco Outlet

FiveStar

GetGo Cafe+Markets

Jackson BevCo

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Co.

Puff Tobacco Products

QuikTrip Corp.

RaceTrac Inc.

Rutter's

Sheetz Inc.

Smoker Friendly

Smokin' Joe's

Town Pump

Wawa Inc.

Weigel's Stores Inc.

Wild Bill's Tobacco

According to Black Buffalo, performance was evaluated using full-year 2024 shipment data provided by Management Science Associates Inc. and includes only those chains that carried Black Buffalo products for the entirety of the year.

While this award is grounded in objective performance using total can volume and CPW, each of these chains has also shown remarkable commitment to growing the category and serving adult nicotine consumers responsibly, the company added.

Black Buffalo is a modern alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco. The company is based in Chicago.