Blu Aims to Clear Up Common Misconceptions Around Vaping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new advertising campaign by blu highlights real users to help dispel misconceptions about the vapor category.

The "Something Better" campaign showcases a world without judgement for those who enjoy vaping, empowering others with inspiring stories from the real faces behind blu, according to the electronic cigarette company.

It debuted on Sept. 28.

"The 'Something Better' campaign shines a light on real people, who, with blu, have taken great strides in life to become the person they are today," said Matt Kessler, director brand public relations, blu. "Their stories represent everything that blu stands for, and we're proud to see that our relentless pursuit for innovation, improvement and delivering consumer satisfaction is truly hitting the mark for our fans today."

To drive the "Something Better" ideal, blu dispels some of the most common misconceptions around the category. Comprised of innovators, renowned fashion designers, emerging musicians, everyday consumers and more, their stories of achieving "Something Better" are designed to give adults a better understanding of what life with blu can be like before experiencing it for themselves, according to the company.

"Something Better" custom content features:

Rochambeau – Inspired by the culture they grew up in, the fashion duo shares their journey to creating a brand that is truly their own, and 100-percent New York City made.

Daye Jack – Inspired by those who take creative risks, the "No Data" artist highlights his "Something Better" moment, when he decided to transform his music hobby into a full-time career.

Action Bronson – The former chef turned rapper and Blue Chips 7000 artist offers a comedic twist to dispel myths and rumors on vaping in his true fashion, using comedic spoofs to prove vaping can be something better.

Niykee Heaton – Heaton showcases her "Something Better" story by facing and overcoming challenges in her childhood, inspiring fans to manifest their own dreams into reality.

The digital campaign will live on blu's "Something Better" hub at better.blu.com. In the coming months, the hub will also serve as a place for adult consumers to submit their personal stories.

Charlotte-based blu launched in 2009. It is available online and in stores in the four largest vapor markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy. The blu brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group.