Bolla Market Brews Up New Partnership With Tim Hortons

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Bolla Oil Corp. brought Tim Hortons coffee to its Long Island customers with the recent opening of a Bolla Market convenience store in Seaford, N.Y., according to a Newsday report. The new location is the chain's first to feature a Tim Hortons coffee shop, but it won't be the last.

"We do plan to expand the [Tim Hortons] brand pretty significantly in this market over the next year or so," said Chief Operating Officer Phil Hayes.

Bolla's road map for expansion includes "15 to 20 over the next 12 to 18 months, with an outlook to expand the [Tim Hortons] brand throughout our Bolla Market chain," Hayes added.

Such an expansion would introduce many area residents to the coffee brand for the first time. Only one other Tim Hortons operates on Long Island, inside an Exxon gas station in Westbury.

Located at 4030 Merrick Road, the Seaford Bolla Market site features a 4,500-square-foot c-store and 10 fuel pumps that offer Shell gasoline. Its full-service Tim Hortons coffee shop offers hot coffee, frozen drinks and baked goods.

The c-store also has a self-service Pizza Hut, Nathan's Famous hot dogs and Red Mango frozen yogurt.

"We like the structure of the branded food. We think it has nice appeal and presentation for our consumers," Hayes told the news outlet.

Garden City-based Bolla Oil operates c-stores and gas stations, auto repair shops and car washes throughout New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.