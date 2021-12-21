Born to Serve

To say retail is in Kyle Krause’s blood is only part of the story.

Convenience retailing, serving fresh food to the community, and giving back is all part of Krause’s DNA. And more importantly, it is part of his legacy as he builds onto what his grandfather and father started before him.

Krause was named president of Kum & Go LC, a family-owned chain founded more than 60 years ago, in 1997. From 2004 to 2020, he served as chairman and CEO. Under his leadership, Kum & Go grew to employ more than 4,700 associates and became the fifth-largest privately held, company-operated convenience store chain in the United States.

Krause is also the founder of Krause Group, the parent company of not only Kum & Go, but also Solar Transport, an Iowa-based refined fuel transporter; the Des Moines Menace, a League Two soccer team; renowned wineries Vietti and Enrico Serafino in Italy; and more.

For his dedication to the convenience store industry and his contributions to advancing the channel, Krause is the 2021 retailer inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame. He is the third offspring of a previous Hall of Fame member to be inducted, as his late father, William “Bill” Krause, was welcomed into the Hall of Fame in 2006.