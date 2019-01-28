Bounty & Charmin Home

Press enter to search
By P&G - 01/31/2019

Contact your P&G Rep or Acosta Contact to “Stock Up” now or to set-up new items

 

Why Buy Bounty?

  • Bounty Continually Improves:
    • BOUNTY PARENT - Recently improved substrate for better LOCK and TRAP of liquid
    • BOUNTY ESSENTIALS - Replaces Bounty Basic.  New 2-ply towel provides a great quality mid-tier towel
  • Paper Towels Represent a $6.8 Million Category in Convenience indexing at 105 vs PY*
  • $107 Million Marketing Investment
    • > 3x more than all other brands combined
  • Bounty has a proven track record of leading category growth over the last 50 years
  • P&G is the Top manufacturer in the Paper Towel Category with a Dollar share of 61*
 * Source: MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2018-06-30
  • Bath Tissue is a huge $11.8 Million category*
  • Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a 48.9% share*
  • Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Roll delivers 125% more paper at 30% more cost.
  • Replace Charmin Ultra Strong Red 4 Reg Roll with Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials Strong Single Mega Roll
    • ~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%
  • Charmin Essentials delivers meaningful innovations and drives trade up to Premium
*Data Source: MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2018-06-30

#1 Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Rolls

  • Smoother with More Absorbency
  • Better Retail Presence
  • Increased Consumer Value

#2 Charmin Essentials Strong Mega Roll

  • Enhanced Cleaning
  • Longer Lasting Rolls
  • Perfect Emergency Size Purchase