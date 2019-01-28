Bounty & Charmin Home

Bath Tissue is a huge

Bath Tissue is a huge

Bath Tissue is a huge

Bath Tissue is a huge

Bath Tissue is a huge $11.8 Million category*

Bath Tissue is a huge $11.8 Million category*

Bath Tissue is a huge $11.8 Million category*

Bath Tissue is a huge $11.8 Million category*

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a 48.9% share*

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a 48.9% share*

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a 48.9% share*

Charmin is the clear Market Leader with a 48.9% share*

at 30% more cost.

at 30% more cost.

at 30% more cost.

at 30% more cost.

more paper

more paper

more paper

more paper

Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Roll delivers 125% more paper at 30% more cost.

Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Roll delivers 125% more paper at 30% more cost.

Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Roll delivers 125% more paper at 30% more cost.

Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Roll delivers 125% more paper at 30% more cost.

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

~Increase Sales Dollars and Profits by 25%

4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials

4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials

4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials

4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials

with Charmin Essentials

with Charmin Essentials

with Charmin Essentials

with Charmin Essentials

Replace Charmin Ultra Strong Red 4 Reg Roll with Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials Strong Single Mega Roll

Replace Charmin Ultra Strong Red 4 Reg Roll with Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials Strong Single Mega Roll

Replace Charmin Ultra Strong Red 4 Reg Roll with Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials Strong Single Mega Roll

Replace Charmin Ultra Strong Red 4 Reg Roll with Charmin Essentials Soft 4 Giant Roll and Add Charmin Essentials Strong Single Mega Roll