BP Expands Partnership With Diebold Nixdorf to Reduce Operational Complexity

CHICAGO — BP is extending its multi-year, managed services agreement with Diebold Nixdorf and will leverage DN AllConnect Services globally to drive the company's transformation as it seeks to reduce the operational complexity of managing thousands of retail sites.

BP will rely on Diebold Nixdorf's comprehensive service integration to ensure optimal availability of its site systems at more than 17,000 locations across the globe.

"Diebold Nixdorf's managed services enable us to bring greater automation to our retail sites across the globe. Their integrated solutions, combined with their expertise in the fuel and convenience industry, make them the ideal partner to help drive our transformation journey," said BP's Marco Ryan, senior vice president, digital customers and markets. "We look forward to collaborating with them further to accelerate and underpin our consumer centric journeys, innovation and operational excellence."



As part of the managed services agreement, BP will also make its payment channels more agile, efficient and fully integrated with the digital experience by deploying AEVI's global payment platform, AEVI Motion, at thousands of locations in key European markets. This will allow BP to consolidate its payment infrastructure into a single solution and move to a cloud-based payment platform.

"Our objective is to equip our customers with innovative, consumer-centric solutions that meet the unique demands of the fuel and convenience industry," said Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president, global retail, at Diebold Nixdorf. "We're proud to continue our partnership with BP as we help them advance their offerings to simplify processes across multiple countries and enhance the consumer experience at their fuel and convenience stores."

AEVI provides merchant-facing businesses with a cloud-based platform that enables them to upgrade to more agile and data-driven propositions, driving greater efficiency, more innovation and an improved customer journey across all channels. It was formed through a carve-out in 2015 as a subsidiary of Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH prior to the acquisition of the former Wincor Nixdorf AG by Diebold.

"We are glad to join BP and Diebold Nixdorf on this transformational journey by helping to simplify and digitalize the payment experience across channels and countries," said Martin Stefan, senior vice president, AEVI Motion.

With U.S. headquarters based in Chicago, BP plc is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries.