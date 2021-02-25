BP Introduces Price Match Program for Rewards Members

CHICAGO — BP is launching Price Match, a first-of-its-kind offer for BPme Rewards members that gives them the best gas price by automatically comparing BP and Amoco prices to competitor gas stations — Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, and Marathon — within a half-mile radius, or two miles if there are no competitors within that range.

If a lower price for the same fuel grade exists, a cents-per-gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member's next BPme Rewards purchase. The offer is available in the BPme app for a monthly subscription fee of 99 cents.

"Today's drivers are constantly searching for convenient ways to save time and money at the pump, so we designed Price Match as an easy digital solution to assist in that journey," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing mobility and convenience Americas at BP. "New innovations like Price Match from BPme Rewards provide simple ways for consumers to have a worry-free experience when finding the best possible gas price when it's time to fill up."

To sign up, drivers can download the BPme Rewards app and subscribe to Price Match on the BPme app homepage. Existing members can subscribe by logging into their BPme Rewards account and signing up for Price Match on the offers tab under rewards.

Every time a Price Match subscriber fills up with eight or more gallons of BP or Amoco fuel in one transaction using BPme Rewards, prices are automatically be compared and the savings, if applicable, will be applied to their next BPme Rewards purchase. Subscribers can save up to 5 cents off per gallon per transaction with Price Match, which can be stacked with the 5 cents off every gallon on every visit that BPme Rewards members can receive every month.

With U.S. headquarters based in Chicago, BP plc is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries.