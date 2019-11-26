Break Time's Tiered Loyalty Approach Earns Award

COLUMBIA, Mo. — MFA Oil Co.'s Break Time Convenience Stores is taking home gold as winner of the 2019 Paytronix Loyaltees Award for Marketing Innovation.

The c-store retailer was recognized for its tiered loyalty approach to rewarding customers for visits. Break Time realized significant impact from the tiered program, with 42 percent of all transactions tied to MyTime Rewards loyalty.

Working with Paytronix Systems Inc., Break Time designed MyTime Rewards based upon four progressive tiers, rewarding customers for visits and spend, and motivating guests to move up to the next tier based on their behavior.

Upon registration, guests begin in the "Start Time" level, earning a free fountain drink or coffee each month, and a birthday reward. After four visits, guests move up to the "Play Time" level, earning two free drinks per month and a fuel discount. With increased visits per month, guests can continue to reach two additional levels, earning escalating rewards.

The MyTime Rewards tiers encourage customers to maintain status, as they must re-qualify every month, then compete to rise up the tier structure again for better rewards.

Additionally, by incorporating its consumer-packaged goods partners and its associated promotional dollars into the loyalty program, Break Time brought added excitement as well as financial support to run most promotions at no cost, according to Paytronix.

Results of the tiered loyalty program show:

Forty-two percent of all transactions were completed with MyTime Rewards;

Gallons pumped increased 2 percent, directly attributable to the program; and

Customer spend increased 25.6 percent.

"We wanted a loyalty program that's truly unique to Break Time, and that really understands and fits our customers and their shopping habits," said Anita Bichsel​, marketing manager, Break Time Convenience Stores​. "Paytronix had the expertise to guide us in building an engaging program that helps us get the most out of the platform.

"Paytronix automates our loyalty program, marketing to the right people at the right time so we can engage the extra customers to motivate new behaviors," she added. "Paytronix is a true partner for us, making a big difference with Break Time’s marketing programs."

Based in Newton, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores.

"MFA Oil Break Time is a thought leader in convenience store loyalty programs," said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix. "They wanted to push the envelope to stand apart from competing programs and were able to deliver an engaging, compelling program to Break Time customers thanks to the flexibility of the platform."

Columbia-based MFA Oil operates Break Time Convenience Stores across Missouri and Arkansas.