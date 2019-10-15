Buc-ee's Earns Top Marks in C-store Report Card for Third Straight Quarter

BOSTON — For the third quarter in a row, Buc-ee's topped GasBuddy's "Top 101 Fuel and Convenience Brands" list, part of its report card for the third quarter of 2019.

The Lake Jackson, Texas-based retailer received the highest overall rankings submitted by users of the GasBuddy smartphone app between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Brands rounding out the top five are Nashville, Tenn.-based Twice Daily; La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip; Pennsylvania-based Wawa; and Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip.

Ratings were based on six categories: cleanliness, coffee, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall experience.

"Gas station convenience stores were top destinations for drivers at the end of the summer driving season," said Frank Beard, convenience store trends analyst at GasBuddy. "Many of the top brands saw upward movement quarter-over-quarter as they catered to seasonal demand. In fact, the majority of the highest rated brands in the third quarter are regional favorites with robust foodservice offerings, making them formidable pit stops for on-the-go consumers who would have otherwise stopped at a quick-service restaurant."

The report card also evaluated c-store and fuel retailers in segments based on the number of locations operated.

Highlights from the report include:

The Midwest has five brands in the top 15, making it the region in the United States with the most top-rated brands. The Northeast came in second with four brands.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores (1,000+ locations), Twice Daily (50-249 locations) and Buc-ee's (30-49 locations) received top ratings in their respective segments in all six categories.

Honolulu-based Hele (30-49 locations) received particularly strong ratings during the third quarter. It took a top five spot in cleanliness, customer service and overall experience, and made the top 15 for the first time.

The full report is available here.

Boston-based GasBuddy connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop.