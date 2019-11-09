Building a Consumer Centric Ecosystem

Convenience stores are still scratching the surface when it comes to harnessing the power of consumer-facing, frictionless technologies. While more than half of major chains have implemented mobile payment options, most other frictionless endeavors are in their infancy, according to consulting firm Boston Retail Partners. But these newer technologies are rapidly gaining ground.



In this part three of our special report series on frictionless engagement, we’ll examine how savvy c-stores are moving forward, particularly in the area of digital food ordering and delivery. In fact, 20% of c-store retailers plan to implement frictionless technology within the next 12 to 24 months, according to the 2019 Convenience Store News Technology Study.