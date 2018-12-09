The C-Store Alcohol Shopper

Convenience is beer’s single largest platform – but the landscape is evolving. The key to expanding retail growth is understanding the most important similarities between account types, from customer demographics to trip times and frequencies, to pack size purchases. These shoppers are goal-oriented and will navigate directly to the cooler, so it’s essential to plan an optimum floor layout and employ merchandising strategies that successfully break through to consumers. Find out how in this infographic from Anheuser-Busch.