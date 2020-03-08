Press enter to search
Close search

C-store Beverage Trips Improving, Though Fountain Continues to Struggle

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

C-store Beverage Trips Improving, Though Fountain Continues to Struggle

08/03/2020

ADDISON, Texas — As the summer heat rages on, consumers are readily reaching for drinks to quench their thirst. According to the latest category data from Koupon Media, beverage trips are on the up-and-up in the convenience channel. 

Impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, overall beverage trips have increased 53 percent from early April. Bottled-drink trips have fully recovered on a year-over-year basis. On the flip side, fountain-drink trips remain down, by 11 percent.

Beverage sales for the period are down 3 percent overall vs. the prior year. There is good news, though: The category is experiencing some sales growth, being led by kombucha (up 15 percent), bottled juice (up 11 percent) and bottled coffee (up 3 percent).

On the other hand, fountain drink sales declined by 25 percent, with fountain coffee down approximately 40 percent. Overall, beverage units are down 9 percent.

According to Koupon Media, the difference between bottled drink and fountain drink sales and trips can be explained by a combination of two factors:

  1. Demand-based factor: Consumers are switching to bottled drinks due to hygiene concerns; and
  2. Supply-based factor: Due to lowered demand, c-store retailers are reducing fountain drink options.

Additionally, consumers are continuing to choose multi-pack options of bottled drinks — especially in the beer and bottled soda segments.

Looking at bottled soda, which represented 54 percent of total bottled drink sales for the period:

  • Single-serve represented 85 percent of bottled soda volume, but multi-pack units increased 42 percent vs. 2019.
  • Twelve-pack products experienced the greatest sales growth at 50 percent, while six-pack products grew 18 percent.
  • Single-serve bottled soda sales were down 9 percent.

The company attributes the increase in demand for multi-packs to fewer trips overall and expects this trend to sustain through the pandemic.

Addison-based Koupon Media works with brands to deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Since its founding in 2011, it's delivered more than 4 billion offers.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Candy & Snacks
Less Social Engagement During Pandemic Takes Toll on Gum Category
mobile marketing
Technology
Mobile Offers Grow in Convenience Stores
Casey's General Stores exterior
Foodservice
Category Sales Rise at Casey's General Stores in Q1 2019
Beverages
7-Eleven Adds Craft Soda From Mexico to Fountain Offerings