C-Store Explore: Grow Alcohol in Your Stores

Convenience is beer’s largest retail channel, and its greatest opportunity for growth. Retailers are adapting to a new environment where fuel and tobacco categories are shrinking, and beer is getting new competition from wine and spirits. A keen understanding of the shopper journey is of utmost importance to grow your convenience beer business. This special white paper from Anheuser-Busch will show you how to apply a tailored approach to undercover in-store behavioral opportunities – within the shopper journey – to grow alcohol for your retail stores.