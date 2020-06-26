C-store Foodservice Expert Ed Burcher Joins Consultancy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Long-time industry veteran executive Ed Burcher is bringing his convenience store experience to Business Accelerator Team (BATeam).

BATeam is a consultancy providing a comprehensive suite of consulting services from business insight, to development and digital marketing expertise, to retailing and foodservice.

Burcher brings with him broad convenience store industry experience, having held senior operational and foodservice positions with several retailers including Wawa Inc., Petro-Canada and most recently Beck Suppliers Inc. /FriendShip Stores.

"Ed Burcher, our eighth partner, has a proven track record of creating transformative change for stores, people and guests, which will bring a unique set of skills to Business Accelerator Team's steadfast consultancy offering," said Kay Segal, founding partner at BATeam. "We are thrilled to have Ed's insight as we expand services and engagement with more companies that require our expertise to help them accelerate growth."

In addition to his retailer experience, Burcher had his own consultancy, Burcher Consulting, for the past seven years specializing in foodservice, convenience, retail and merchandising solutions. He has also lent his expertise as a speaker and panel member at industry conferences over the years and is a member of the Convenience Store News Foodservice Advisory Council.