C-store Industry Unites to Honor Frontline Heroes on 24/7 Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store and fuel retailers are joining together to honor first responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock for this year's 24/7 Day, scheduled for July 24.

The annual event — which started in 2019 — helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross, and spotlights the c-store industry's critical role in supporting local heroes and the communities they serve.

More than 30,000 convenience and fuel retailer locations are participating in the 2020 celebration. Brands that are joining together with the NACS Foundation and participating in all or most of their locations include ampm, BP and Amoco, California Fuels and Convenience Alliance (CFCA), ExtraMile, High's, Huck’s, JJ's, Kwik Chek, Loop Neighborhood Market, Pilot Co., Rapid Refill & Garrett's Family Market, Rutter's, Sheetz (Community Leader Sponsor), Shell, The Market, Thorntons, Wawa and Yesway.

Each participating retailer is supporting 24/7 Day in its own way, including offering free in-store items to first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers on July 24 to thank them for their work in local communities.

Additionally, GSTV, the national video network entertaining targeted audience, was named the official 2020 media partner of the NACS Foundation. The company will support the association via video content at fuel dispensers across the United States at more than 24,000 locations, reaching 95 million unique viewers.

GSTV has also created a charitable match program with partners joining the NACS Foundation.

"We know more and more consumers are seeking out positive, uplifting content, and for millions of Americans filling up their vehicles every day, GSTV has become a bright spot for entertaining and informing those communities," said Sean McCaffrey, president and CEO of GSTV. "We're thrilled to partner with the NACS Foundation to support their important community-based initiatives and share with our viewers how they can participate."

Convenience stores support local organizations and charities, contributing and collecting more than $1 billion annually to charities. The NACS Foundation unifies and builds on NACS members' charitable efforts — amplifying the industry's power to positively impact the lives of individuals and families of all ages, in neighborhoods of all sizes, across America and beyond, according to the association.

"We're excited to work with GSTV to keep consumers up to date with the latest developments and achievements in our mission to propel brighter futures," said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation.

The NACS Foundation invites the convenience industry and the public to take part in 24/7 Day by:

Donating to support the American Red Cross' work in communities around the country;

Learning more about disaster response, relief and preparedness in communities and the American Red Cross’ work year-round; and

Sharing stories to celebrate and honor lifesaving work of front-line heroes on social media using the hashtags #247Day, #WeHeartHeroes and #conveniencecares.

Giving back

Here's how some of the NACS Foundation's c-store partners are participating in 24/7 Day and its cause:

Rutter's

York, Pa.-based Rutter's is teaming up with some of its top vendors for "Feeding the Frontline," where front-line workers will receive a free meal at the c-store retailer's locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland or West Virginia as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.