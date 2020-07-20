C-store Industry Unites to Honor Frontline Heroes on 24/7 Day
NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store and fuel retailers are joining together to honor first responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock for this year's 24/7 Day, scheduled for July 24.
The annual event — which started in 2019 — helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross, and spotlights the c-store industry's critical role in supporting local heroes and the communities they serve.
More than 30,000 convenience and fuel retailer locations are participating in the 2020 celebration. Brands that are joining together with the NACS Foundation and participating in all or most of their locations include ampm, BP and Amoco, California Fuels and Convenience Alliance (CFCA), ExtraMile, High's, Huck’s, JJ's, Kwik Chek, Loop Neighborhood Market, Pilot Co., Rapid Refill & Garrett's Family Market, Rutter's, Sheetz (Community Leader Sponsor), Shell, The Market, Thorntons, Wawa and Yesway.
Each participating retailer is supporting 24/7 Day in its own way, including offering free in-store items to first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers on July 24 to thank them for their work in local communities.
Additionally, GSTV, the national video network entertaining targeted audience, was named the official 2020 media partner of the NACS Foundation. The company will support the association via video content at fuel dispensers across the United States at more than 24,000 locations, reaching 95 million unique viewers.
GSTV has also created a charitable match program with partners joining the NACS Foundation.
"We know more and more consumers are seeking out positive, uplifting content, and for millions of Americans filling up their vehicles every day, GSTV has become a bright spot for entertaining and informing those communities," said Sean McCaffrey, president and CEO of GSTV. "We're thrilled to partner with the NACS Foundation to support their important community-based initiatives and share with our viewers how they can participate."
Convenience stores support local organizations and charities, contributing and collecting more than $1 billion annually to charities. The NACS Foundation unifies and builds on NACS members' charitable efforts — amplifying the industry's power to positively impact the lives of individuals and families of all ages, in neighborhoods of all sizes, across America and beyond, according to the association.
"We're excited to work with GSTV to keep consumers up to date with the latest developments and achievements in our mission to propel brighter futures," said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation.
The NACS Foundation invites the convenience industry and the public to take part in 24/7 Day by:
- Donating to support the American Red Cross' work in communities around the country;
- Learning more about disaster response, relief and preparedness in communities and the American Red Cross’ work year-round; and
- Sharing stories to celebrate and honor lifesaving work of front-line heroes on social media using the hashtags #247Day, #WeHeartHeroes and #conveniencecares.
Giving back
Here's how some of the NACS Foundation's c-store partners are participating in 24/7 Day and its cause:
Rutter's
York, Pa.-based Rutter's is teaming up with some of its top vendors for "Feeding the Frontline," where front-line workers will receive a free meal at the c-store retailer's locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland or West Virginia as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.
The meal will consist of a grab-and-go sandwich or wrap, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink. The offer is available to First Responders in uniform, medical or active duty military with ID and Rutter's store employees.
The free meal is available to the first eligible 200 customers per store. Limit one per customer.
Rutter's has also partnered with the American Red Cross for the month of July and will be collecting money through their monthly Charity Canister program to help support local Red Cross initiatives. Customers will be able to make monetary donations to the organization at any Rutter's location.
"Rutter's is proud to support our front-line workers, including our fantastic store employees, during these challenging times," said Scott Hartman, Rutter's president and CEO. "Being able to support the front-line and give back to our communities, through the Red Cross and Rutter's Children's Charities, is needed right now and we're happy we can help."
Additionally, from July 18-23, Rutter's plans to give away $1,000 a day to different local charities supporting first responders. On July 24, the retailer will donate $5,000.
Yesway
Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway is supporting 24/7 Day by offering a free fountain, frozen or coffee beverage of any size to police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers who visit any of its Yesway or Allsup's store locations on July 24.
"At Yesway, we believe that we have a duty to support the communities we serve. We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and all of our c-store industry colleagues to celebrate 24/7 Day and are grateful for the first responders, police, fire, medical personnel, and American Red Cross volunteers who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "Every community has its share of these true difference makers, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the terrific work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup's, we would like to thank our hometown heroes on 24/7 Day 2020."
The c-store retailer is also using the occasion to show its appreciation to thousands of Yesway and Allsup's front-line heroes by rewarding them with free dispensed beverages throughout the week of July 24-31.
Kwik Chek
Spicewood, Texas-based Kwik Chek is supporting this year's 24/7 Day by offering a free breakfast — including a fountain drink or coffee — and breakfast biscuit sandwich, taco or pastry to any doctor, nurse, EMT, law enforcement/police, county sheriff, highway patrol, firefighter, border patrol, 911 dispatcher and American Red Cross volunteer.
"At Kwik Chek, we understand the importance and dedication it takes to serve our communities around the clock, and we can’t think of anyone who deserves recognition more than first responders, medical personnel and volunteers," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek. "We are honored to take part in this year's 24/7 Day and we will continue to serve the needs of our local heroes by offering fresh food and essentials that get communities by, especially during tough times."
Tiger Fuel Co.
The Markets of Tiger Fuel Co. will also honor first responders, healthcare providers, military personnel and disaster relief volunteers who work around the clock to support our communities.
All nine c-store locations will recognize paramedics, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and medical professionals who present a valid I.D. with a complimentary fountain drink or hot coffee (any size) as a way of saying "thank you."
The gourmet-to-go deli stores will express appreciation to police officers and firefighters on July 24 with a special meal delivered to a number of police and fire stations located in Charlottesville City, Albemarle County, Greene County and Locust Grove, Va.
"The first responders and medical personnel are truly inspiring to us and continue to fight through this pandemic, working non-stop to keep our communities safe," said Gordon Sutton, president of Charlottesville, Va.-based Tiger Fuel Co.. "We'd like to express our appreciation to all of them on 24/7 Day and hope that this small gesture will help fuel these first responders as they work through this challenging time. It is our privilege to take some time out of our day to thank these local heroes."
The Markets also hosted a number of giveaways on their Facebook page throughout the week, encouraging customers to share stories about local first responders and hometown heroes who are deserving of a catered meal or bagged lunch.
Pilot Company
On July 24, as part of NACS Foundation 24/7 Day, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Company is recognizing doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, police, fire and American Red Cross volunteers for their work around the clock to serve our communities.
As a thank you for their service, emergency personnel are eligible to receive one free Pilot fountain drink or Pilot coffee, any size, at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers, Pilot c-stores, and owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations.