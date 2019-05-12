C-store Operators Move Technology Investments to the Must-Have Column

NEWARK, N.J. — Not that long ago, technology initiatives were a nice-to-have in the convenience channel, a bonus to stand out in the competitive set. But today, convenience store operators are moving technology from their wish lists to their priority lists.

According to the recently released 2019 Convenience Store News Technology Study, nearly two-thirds of c-store IT executives said their technology budget increased in the past year — and nearly a quarter of them said their spending increased by 10 percent or more over the previous year.

Looking ahead, six out of 10 c-store IT execs expect to spend more on technology in 2020 than they did in 2019. Only 14 percent expect to spend less.

Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo presented the study's findings in a Nov. 21 webcast sponsored by Hughes Network Systems. He was joined by a panel of industry experts — Ed Collupy, executive consultant with W. Capra Consulting Group; Jay Dempsey, manager of merchandising technologies at Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores; and Jeff Bradbury, senior marketing director for Hughes Network Systems — who provided additional insights into the results.

"It's great to hear that companies in the convenience/petro industry are really continuing on that path of increased investment in technology," said Collupy. "It certainly follows with what's going on both in general retail and retail systems, and with many of those companies I speak with and work with, there is a demand for new and updated systems. As the study shows, there's investments occurring both in-store and at headquarters."

Two things in particular stand out among the top tech priorities: EMV compliance and employee engagement, Bradbury observed.

While the industry has made some progress, it still has a lot of work to do in order to be fully compliant by the October 2020 EMV deadline — which shifts full liability from the card companies to retailers. According to the study, 96 percent of the industry is either fully compliant or on the way to becoming compliant at the point-of-sale (POS).

"The sticking point is at the pump," Longo said, citing that 20 percent of c-store retailers say they have not even started the EMV compliance process at the forecourt.

"We are absolutely anxious about this. If that 20-percent number is right, that means somewhere north of 30,000 or 35,000 c-stores haven't started the process at all yet," Bradbury said. "Taking it even further, it probably means that another 30,000 to 50,000 have started the process but aren't through the process and aren't sure they are going to get to the end of the process by the end date."

He urged c-store retailers to start early to avoid getting backed into a corner and either bearing the cost of failing the transition or implementing a mediocre transition approach.