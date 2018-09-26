C-store Retailers Brew Up Offers for National Coffee Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and convenience store retailers are raising a collective cup of Joe in recognition of the day.

From free coffee offers to discount prices, here is how retailers around the convenience channel and their competitors are helping customers celebrate National Coffee Day.

7-Eleven Inc.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. will offer free coffee with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich priced at more than $2 on Sept. 29.

Circle K

Circle K is offering customers a medium premium coffee and a free belVita Breakfast Biscuits all day at each of its participating 7,000 locations across the United States on Sept. 29. By the end of the day, Circle K expects to give away nearly 20,000 cups of coffee.

"Our customers are the same in every market; they are looking for fast and easy visits and products for people on the go," said Todd Isaacs, Circle K's senior director of customer marketing and loyalty North America "This is just a small way for us to say, 'Thank You' for allowing us to be a part of their day."

To receive a free medium cup of coffee and belVita Breakfast Biscuits, customers can download the Circle K app on their phone and present the deal at the register.