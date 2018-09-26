C-store Retailers Brew Up Offers for National Coffee Day
NATIONAL REPORT — Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and convenience store retailers are raising a collective cup of Joe in recognition of the day.
From free coffee offers to discount prices, here is how retailers around the convenience channel and their competitors are helping customers celebrate National Coffee Day.
7-Eleven Inc.
Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. will offer free coffee with a purchase of a breakfast sandwich priced at more than $2 on Sept. 29.
Circle K
Circle K is offering customers a medium premium coffee and a free belVita Breakfast Biscuits all day at each of its participating 7,000 locations across the United States on Sept. 29. By the end of the day, Circle K expects to give away nearly 20,000 cups of coffee.
"Our customers are the same in every market; they are looking for fast and easy visits and products for people on the go," said Todd Isaacs, Circle K's senior director of customer marketing and loyalty North America "This is just a small way for us to say, 'Thank You' for allowing us to be a part of their day."
To receive a free medium cup of coffee and belVita Breakfast Biscuits, customers can download the Circle K app on their phone and present the deal at the register.
Cumberland Farms
Cumberland Farms is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers a free hot or iced coffee in any size.
To get in on the deal, customers can text the word "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon straight to their smartphone, which will allow them to redeem a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size (hot or iced), or the choice of tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate on National Coffee Day.
To sweeten the deal, Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms is bringing back its "Free Coffee Friday's." Beginning Oct. 12, and every other Friday throughout the rest of the month, customers can stop by any of the retailer's nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida for any sized free coffee.
Dunkin' Donuts
National Coffee Day will be twice as nice at Dunkin' Donuts this year. On Sept. 29, customers who purchases a hot coffee at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide will get one hot coffee free, of equal or lesser value.
"National Coffee Day is a chance for Dunkin' to show appreciation for busy coffee fans by making it easy to recharge and reconnect with the people they run with, each and every day. With a second cup of Dunkin' Hot Coffee on us, we encourage our guests to take this opportunity to treat a friend or family member to catch up over a cup of coffee on National Coffee Day," said Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer, Dunkin' Donuts U.S.
Love's Travel Stops
Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stop is "doubling the fun and the fundraising" for Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals a special coffee on Sept. 28 and 29.
On both days, customers can get 24-ounce coffee or other hot beverages at Love's for $1. The hot beverage sales will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help sick and injured children across North America. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit on coffee, and Love's will still donate $1 to CMN Hospitals on their behalf.
"We are excited to extend National Coffee Day for our loyal and generous Customers who rally around our CMN Hospitals campaign year after year," said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love's. "National Coffee Day is the perfect way to connect with our customers and wrap up another successful fundraiser."
Customers are encouraged to show their support for CMN Hospitals and Love's by posting on social media using the hashtag #MilesOfMiracles. Customers can also support their local hospitals through Sept. 30 by purchasing a CMN Hospitals Miracle Balloon at a Love's location for $1, $5 or $20.
Pilot Flying J
The Knoxville, Tenn.-based travel center operator is treating customers to a free cup of Pilot coffee Sept. 28-29. The deal for any size coffee is available through the myPilot app. First-time users receive an additional free drink of their choice when downloading the app.
The offer gives customers the opportunity to try Pilot Flying J's new bean-to-cup coffee, cold brew, or limited-time offer Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato, all available in select stores now.
Stewart's Shops
From noon to close, customers at Stewart's Shops can get a free hot coffee, iced coffee or cold brew in all sizes and all flavors.