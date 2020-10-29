Press enter to search
C-store Retailers & Coca-Cola Team Up to Power Consumers Through Daylight Savings Time

10/29/2020
Celebrity partner and actress Karrueche Tran leaving her local Circle K in New Orleans with a Coke Energy in hand.

ATLANTA — As the end of daylight savings approaches, 15 convenience store retailers and The Coca-Cola Co. are helping consumers power through the extra hour of a seemingly endless year.

On Oct. 30, shoppers ages 18 and older can claim a free Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke Energy or Cherry Coke Energy Zero Sugar while supplies last at participating retailers. Operators include:

  1. Speedway
  2. Circle K
  3. Casey's General Stores
  4. QuikTrip
  5. RaceTrac Petroleum
  6. Chevron ExtraMile
  7. Kwik Trip
  8. Kum & Go
  9. Pilot Co.
  10. Love's Travel Stops
  11. Sheetz
  12. Murphy USA
  13. TravelCenters of America
  14. MAPCO
  15. GetGo

Retailers are promoting the giveaway through loyalty apps, social media channels, email marketing and on digital screens at pumps, while Coca-Cola is amplifying the offer via multichannel advertising, social media, influencer partnerships and owned channels.

Coca-Cola Energy is the first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand. Its nationwide rollout commenced in January. All four varieties include 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, plus guarana extracts and B-vitamins.

