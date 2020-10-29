C-store Retailers & Coca-Cola Team Up to Power Consumers Through Daylight Savings Time
ATLANTA — As the end of daylight savings approaches, 15 convenience store retailers and The Coca-Cola Co. are helping consumers power through the extra hour of a seemingly endless year.
On Oct. 30, shoppers ages 18 and older can claim a free Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke Energy or Cherry Coke Energy Zero Sugar while supplies last at participating retailers. Operators include:
- Speedway
- Circle K
- Casey's General Stores
- QuikTrip
- RaceTrac Petroleum
- Chevron ExtraMile
- Kwik Trip
- Kum & Go
- Pilot Co.
- Love's Travel Stops
- Sheetz
- Murphy USA
- TravelCenters of America
- MAPCO
- GetGo
Retailers are promoting the giveaway through loyalty apps, social media channels, email marketing and on digital screens at pumps, while Coca-Cola is amplifying the offer via multichannel advertising, social media, influencer partnerships and owned channels.
Coca-Cola Energy is the first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand. Its nationwide rollout commenced in January. All four varieties include 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, plus guarana extracts and B-vitamins.