C-store Retailers & Coca-Cola Team Up to Power Consumers Through Daylight Savings Time

ATLANTA — As the end of daylight savings approaches, 15 convenience store retailers and The Coca-Cola Co. are helping consumers power through the extra hour of a seemingly endless year.

On Oct. 30, shoppers ages 18 and older can claim a free Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke Energy or Cherry Coke Energy Zero Sugar while supplies last at participating retailers. Operators include:

Speedway Circle K Casey's General Stores QuikTrip RaceTrac Petroleum Chevron ExtraMile Kwik Trip Kum & Go Pilot Co. Love's Travel Stops Sheetz Murphy USA TravelCenters of America MAPCO GetGo

Retailers are promoting the giveaway through loyalty apps, social media channels, email marketing and on digital screens at pumps, while Coca-Cola is amplifying the offer via multichannel advertising, social media, influencer partnerships and owned channels.

Coca-Cola Energy is the first-ever energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand. Its nationwide rollout commenced in January. All four varieties include 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, plus guarana extracts and B-vitamins.