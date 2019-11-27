C-store Retailers Get Into the Holiday Spirit

NATIONAL REPORT — With Thanksgiving falling on Nov. 28, this year's holiday season is shorter than previous years. However, that's not stopping convenience store retailers from diving right into the season.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores kicked off the holiday season with its Days of Deals leading up to a Black Friday giveaway. Each day from Nov. 23-Nov. 29, the retailer is offering its customers a different deal with promotions on food and beverages.

Customers have a chance to win tech gifts, including an Apple iPhone 11, an Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. The retailer also gave away Casey's gift cards worth $25 each and exclusive offers on pizza.

No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway; all customers need is a mobile device or computer to sign up to participate in the campaign, and then respond by text or email when they receive the go-live notification.

The fastest person to respond wins Apple iPhone 11; the second fastest wins an Apple Watch Series 3; the third fastest wins one pair of Apple AirPods; and the fourth to 10th fastest win a $25 Casey's gift card. All other participants will receive a $4 off coupon for a large specialty pizza.