C-store Retailers Get Into the Holiday Spirit
NATIONAL REPORT — With Thanksgiving falling on Nov. 28, this year's holiday season is shorter than previous years. However, that's not stopping convenience store retailers from diving right into the season.
Casey's General Stores Inc.
Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores kicked off the holiday season with its Days of Deals leading up to a Black Friday giveaway. Each day from Nov. 23-Nov. 29, the retailer is offering its customers a different deal with promotions on food and beverages.
Customers have a chance to win tech gifts, including an Apple iPhone 11, an Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. The retailer also gave away Casey's gift cards worth $25 each and exclusive offers on pizza.
No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway; all customers need is a mobile device or computer to sign up to participate in the campaign, and then respond by text or email when they receive the go-live notification.
The fastest person to respond wins Apple iPhone 11; the second fastest wins an Apple Watch Series 3; the third fastest wins one pair of Apple AirPods; and the fourth to 10th fastest win a $25 Casey's gift card. All other participants will receive a $4 off coupon for a large specialty pizza.
Cumberland Farms
Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms got a jump on things and rolled out a holiday-inspired menu at the end of October. The menu includes:
Spice Cookie Coffee: Caffeine lovers can customize the brand's signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee with a flavor pump for just 99 cents — in any size, hot or iced ($1.29 for an extra large iced coffee in Florida).
Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Making a return this year, the rich chocolaty peppermint drink is also available in any size for 99 cents.
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich: For those who prefer getting their holiday fix with food vs. beverages, the brand is expanding its ever-popular breakfast sandwich selection with this classic treat just in time for the holidays. Thickly sliced challah bread combined with traditional breakfast-style sausage and peppered fried egg and seared on a griddle, the French Toast Breakfast Sandwich is a savory offering and is available for a limited time for $2.99.
The c-store retailer is also offering free signature Farmhouse Blend of Bold coffee, hot or iced in any size on Thanksgiving from midnight to 11:59 p.m.
Florida Turnpike Shell C-stores
Florida's Turnpike Enterprise (FTE), in partnership with Areas and Florida Turnpike Services, is offering free coffee breaks for motorists to promote driver safety. Motorists can get a complimentary pick-me-up coffee at Shell convenience stores and lobbies at the Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach Restaurant Plazas at the following times form 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 28, and 11 p.m. on Dec. 1 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Wawa Inc.
The Pennsylvania-based retailer also brought the holidays to its stores early when it brought back the Wawa Gobbler in October. The original Gobbler Hoagie comes with traditional Thanksgiving fixings including hot turkey smothered in savory gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Mashed potato and sweet potato options are available.
In addition to the hoagie, the retailer added the Gobbler Bowl to its fall menu. The menu item offers all the ingredients of the Gobbler Hoagie but put it in a bowl.