06/21/2022

C-store Retailers Heat Up Their Food & Beverage Offerings for Summer

Among the new items are 7-Eleven's Hot Honey Boneless Wings and Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler.

NATIONAL REPORT — The official start of summer on June 21 brings with it the kickoff of limited-time offers (LTOs) food and beverage items from convenience store retailers. Here's what customers can expect to find:

7-Eleven Inc.

The Irving, Texas-based operator is heating up the summer with the addition of Hot Honey Boneless Wings to its menu at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes Convenience Stores.

7-Eleven Hot Honey Boneless Wings

Made with all white meat chicken, the Hot Honey Boneless Wings are covered in a sweet honey chili glaze featuring roasted garlic and chili pepper. 

For a limited time only, customers can get 16 Boneless Wings for just $5 at 7‑Eleven and Stripes, including the newly launched signature flavor, Hot Honey.

"At 7‑Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," said 7‑Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."

7Rewards members can also purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 at 7‑Eleven, Speedway LLC and Stripes locations.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's and PepsiCo Inc. are offering customers a brand-new way to quench their thirst in the summertime heat through the release of Mtn Dew Overdrive, available exclusively at Casey's 2,400 convenience stores.

Mountain Dew Overdrive at Casey's

The latest long-term addition to the Mtn Dew flavor lineup features a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors.

It is the first Mtn Dew exclusive flavor available at Casey's and will be available in 20-ounce bottles as well as the beverage fountain.

"We are ecstatic to carry Mtn Dew Overdrive at our Casey's convenience stores across the Heartland," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "As the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., we're always looking for the most flavorful products to pair with our handmade pizza, and Mtn Dew knows a thing or two about flavor. We are looking forward to welcoming Dew Nation and Casey's fans alike into our stores to taste the delicious combo of Mtn Dew Overdrive and Casey's pizza, and fuel whatever outdoor adventures await this summer."

Casey's operates in 16 states.

Rutter's

Rutter's teamed up with Lancaster Brewing Co. to introduce Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler. The launch marks the second product collaboration between the c-store retailer and Lancaster Brewing Co. and is available exclusively at Rutter's 46 beer locations in Pennsylvania while supplies last.

Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler

Inspired by Rutter's popular Tea Cooler, the "Spiked" version combines the taste of Rutter's Classic Lemon Tea and Lemonade. It is brewed using the same ingredients as the original version and has an ABV of 5.5%.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Lancaster Brewing Co., by launching our second private label beer product, in Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler," said Rutter's Senior Category Manager Sean Pfeiff. "The great customer response and enthusiasm we saw from our Chocolate Milk Stout, released for a limited time in November 2021, made the decision to work together again a no-brainer. We look forward to our customers enjoying Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler this summer!"

Rutter's Spiked Tea Cooler is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $10.99.

Headquartered in York, Pa., Rutter's operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. 

TXB

Kicking off June 1, TXB (Texas Born) introduced new, locally sourced summer LTOs featuring smoked pulled pork sourced from Austin Blues, an Austin-based smoked meats brand.

Five pulled pork menu items are available all summer long, including:

TXB Pork N Mac Sandwich
  • Cubano Quesadilla: A traditional Cuban sandwich with a Texas twist with ingredients like smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a freshly grilled flour tortilla, available for $5.50.
  • Pork n Mac Sandwich: Smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese with a hint of boom-boom sauce on a warm brioche bun, available for $6.
  • Pork Egg & Cheese Taco: Smoked pulled pork, eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, and pico de gallo on a fresh grilled flour or corn tortilla, available for $3.50.
  • Smoked Pork Meal Kit: Pre-made take-home meal for one that includes smoked pulled pork and a side of mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and complete with a roll, available for $7.
  • Big Tex Hand-Made Burrito: A huge, Texas-sized burrito stuffed with smoked pulled pork, fluffy rice, beans, and cheese, available for $2.

"TXB is constantly looking for ways to innovate our menu with a Texas twist," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "That's why we chose to source our freshly smoked pork from Austin Blues. We are committed to carefully selecting and sourcing quality ingredients for our menu to give our guests fresh, value-packed meals."

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

