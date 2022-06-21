C-store Retailers Heat Up Their Food & Beverage Offerings for Summer

Made with all white meat chicken, the Hot Honey Boneless Wings are covered in a sweet honey chili glaze featuring roasted garlic and chili pepper.

For a limited time only, customers can get 16 Boneless Wings for just $5 at 7‑Eleven and Stripes, including the newly launched signature flavor, Hot Honey.

"At 7‑Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," said 7‑Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."

7Rewards members can also purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 at 7‑Eleven, Speedway LLC and Stripes locations.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's and PepsiCo Inc. are offering customers a brand-new way to quench their thirst in the summertime heat through the release of Mtn Dew Overdrive, available exclusively at Casey's 2,400 convenience stores.