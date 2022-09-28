C-store Retailers Serve Up National Coffee Day Perks

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS
Love's Travel Stops is offering customers any size coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect mobile app, all proceeds will go to the Love's annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign.
My Love Rewards members can also get a free coffee or hot drink when they use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.
"We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by helping sick and injured kids in our communities though CMN Hospitals," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer at Love's. "Our customers are so generous each year during this campaign, so this deal is a small way to say, 'thank you.'"
Beverage options include:
- Signature house or dark roast coffee
- Colombian or Brazilian coffee
- Nitro cold brew coffee
- Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee
- Cinnabon pumpkin cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor
- Hot tea
PILOT CO.
Pilot Flying J is offering customers a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the country. They can choose any size of dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or the new frozen Pilot coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.
"Come celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of what we like to say is the best coffee on the interstate," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Guests can choose their favorite brew, whether that's our new frozen coffee or one of our latest fall flavors."
Pilot recently added mocha and French vanilla flavored frozen coffee at more than 100 locations across the southern and western United States. It also recently debuted its autumn-inspired coffee blends, such as Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee, Macchu Picchu Bean-to-Cup and Southern Pecan Cold Brew.
QUICKCHEK
First-time users of the QuickChek mobile app can receive a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee.
RACETRAC
Customers who use the promo code "COFFEE" in RaceTrac's mobile app will receive a free cup of the retailer's Crazy Good Coffee.
RUTTER'S
Members of the Rutter's VIP Rewards program can get a free regular size coffee on Sept. 29. They can customize their own unique brew at the retailer's coffee bar, which features six different coffee blends.
Rewards program members can extend the celebration by enjoying $1 off a pumpkin cappuccino on Oct. 1.
SHEETZ
Sheetz Inc. is giving away one free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item on Sept. 29. The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz mobile app and is valid for any size at all Sheetz c-stores.
Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. Sheetz also offers a full line of made-to-order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.
Customers can download the app to become a My Sheetz Rewardz member and receive their free cold brew offer.
STEWART'S SHOPS
Stewart's Shops invites customers to visit any location from noon to close on Sept. 29 to receive a free coffee. They can choose any size hot coffee, iced coffee or cold brew.
Hot coffee is available in a range of flavors, including the classic House Blend, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, seasonal Pumpkin Spice and more. Customers can customize their coffee by adding flavor creamer or fresh and local half & half, milk or eggnog.
Iced beverages include the sweetened iced coffee and unsweetened cold brew.
No additional purchase is necessary to receive the free coffee offer.