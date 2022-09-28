C-store Retailers Serve Up National Coffee Day Perks

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and suppliers across the country are brewing up special offers for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Customers can enjoy free and discounted cups of classic brews, iced coffee, seasonal offerings and more.

Here's what's on tap:

BUZZBALLZ

In anticipation of National Coffee Day, BuzzBallz LLC/Southern Champion rolled out a new addition to its brand portfolio: the BuzzBallz Cocktails and Chillers Espresso Martini. It recreates the boldness of a good cup of espresso with the cooling BuzzBallz taste, according to the company.

BuzzBallz Espresso Martini is currently sold in 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. A national rollout will take place in spring 2023.

"So many people love coffee, but as the day winds down they might rather be looking for a cocktail to drink," said Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz. "Our new Espresso Martini flavor is the best of both worlds for coffee and cocktail lovers alike."

The Espresso Martini flavor joins the BuzzBallz portfolio of more than a dozen different ready-to-drink cocktail flavors.

DUNKIN'

Members of Dunkin's DD Perks rewards program can get a free hot or iced coffee with the purchase of another item. Signing up for the program is free and lets customers earn free beverages and enjoy special bonus offers.

Members of the Grubhub+ subscription service can get an extra free iced drink, which can be redeemed for a latte, cappuccino, macchiato or other beverage until Sept. 28.

EG AMERICA

Members of the SmartPay Rewards app will automatically receive a mobile coupon that is redeemable for a free any size hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29. It can be used at any Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil or Fastrac c-store.

EG America brands are also offering a free cup of java during "Free Coffee Fridays" starting Sept. 23 and repeating weekly through the end of October. Seasonal coffee offerings include the Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino and a Pumpkin Spice flavor shot at the pump.

GPM INVESTMENTS

Enrolled members of GPM Investments' fas REWARDS programs will receive a free any size coffee on Sept. 29. New members can enroll to receive the free offer.

In addition to its house blend, dark roast and Colombian roast, GPM recently rolled out pumpkin cappuccino and pumpkin spice creamer in stores for the fall season while supplies last.