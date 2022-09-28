Advertisement
09/28/2022

C-store Retailers Serve Up National Coffee Day Perks

C-store chains across the country are celebrating with deals and giveaways.
National Coffee Day at Stewart's Shops

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and suppliers across the country are brewing up special offers for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Customers can enjoy free and discounted cups of classic brews, iced coffee, seasonal offerings and more.

Here's what's on tap:

BUZZBALLZ

In anticipation of National Coffee Day, BuzzBallz LLC/Southern Champion rolled out a new addition to its brand portfolio: the BuzzBallz Cocktails and Chillers Espresso Martini. It recreates the boldness of a good cup of espresso with the cooling BuzzBallz taste, according to the company.

BuzzBallz Espresso Martini is currently sold in 15 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. A national rollout will take place in spring 2023.

"So many people love coffee, but as the day winds down they might rather be looking for a cocktail to drink," said Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz. "Our new Espresso Martini flavor is the best of both worlds for coffee and cocktail lovers alike."

The Espresso Martini flavor joins the BuzzBallz portfolio of more than a dozen different ready-to-drink cocktail flavors.

DUNKIN'

Members of Dunkin's DD Perks rewards program can get a free hot or iced coffee with the purchase of another item. Signing up for the program is free and lets customers earn free beverages and enjoy special bonus offers.

Members of the Grubhub+ subscription service can get an extra free iced drink, which can be redeemed for a latte, cappuccino, macchiato or other beverage until Sept. 28.

EG AMERICA

Members of the SmartPay Rewards app will automatically receive a mobile coupon that is redeemable for a free any size hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29. It can be used at any Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil or Fastrac c-store.

EG America brands are also offering a free cup of java during "Free Coffee Fridays" starting Sept. 23 and repeating weekly through the end of October. Seasonal coffee offerings include the Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino and a Pumpkin Spice flavor shot at the pump.

GPM INVESTMENTS

Enrolled members of GPM Investments' fas REWARDS programs will receive a free any size coffee on Sept. 29. New members can enroll to receive the free offer.

In addition to its house blend, dark roast and Colombian roast, GPM recently rolled out pumpkin cappuccino and pumpkin spice creamer in stores for the fall season while supplies last.

National Coffee Day at Love's

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS

Love's Travel Stops is offering customers any size coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect mobile app, all proceeds will go to the Love's annual Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals campaign.

My Love Rewards members can also get a free coffee or hot drink when they use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by helping sick and injured kids in our communities though CMN Hospitals," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer at Love's. "Our customers are so generous each year during this campaign, so this deal is a small way to say, 'thank you.'"

Beverage options include:

  • Signature house or dark roast coffee
  • Colombian or Brazilian coffee
  • Nitro cold brew coffee
  • Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee
  • Cinnabon pumpkin cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor
  • Hot tea

PILOT CO.

Pilot Flying J is offering customers a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the country. They can choose any size of dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or the new frozen Pilot coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.

"Come celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of what we like to say is the best coffee on the interstate," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Guests can choose their favorite brew, whether that's our new frozen coffee or one of our latest fall flavors."

Pilot recently added mocha and French vanilla flavored frozen coffee at more than 100 locations across the southern and western United States. It also recently debuted its autumn-inspired coffee blends, such as Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee, Macchu Picchu Bean-to-Cup and Southern Pecan Cold Brew.

QUICKCHEK

First-time users of the QuickChek mobile app can receive a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee.

RACETRAC

Customers who use the promo code "COFFEE" in RaceTrac's mobile app will receive a free cup of the retailer's Crazy Good Coffee.

RUTTER'S

Members of the Rutter's VIP Rewards program can get a free regular size coffee on Sept. 29. They can customize their own unique brew at the retailer's coffee bar, which features six different coffee blends.

Rewards program members can extend the celebration by enjoying $1 off a pumpkin cappuccino on Oct. 1.

SHEETZ

Sheetz Inc. is giving away one free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item on Sept. 29. The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz mobile app and is valid for any size at all Sheetz c-stores.

Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. Sheetz also offers a full line of made-to-order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Customers can download the app to become a My Sheetz Rewardz member and receive their free cold brew offer.

STEWART'S SHOPS

Stewart's Shops invites customers to visit any location from noon to close on Sept. 29 to receive a free coffee. They can choose any size hot coffee, iced coffee or cold brew.

Hot coffee is available in a range of flavors, including the classic House Blend, Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, seasonal Pumpkin Spice and more. Customers can customize their coffee by adding flavor creamer or fresh and local half & half, milk or eggnog.

Iced beverages include the sweetened iced coffee and unsweetened cold brew.

No additional purchase is necessary to receive the free coffee offer.

