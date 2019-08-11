C-store Retailers Serve Up Special Deals for Those Who Serve

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are saluting active military members and veterans with specials in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Here are some of the offers:

Cumberland Farms

Those with a valid Military ID will receive a free cup of signature Farmhouse Blend of Bold, hot or iced coffee, in any size at any of Cumberland Farms' nearly 600 locations across the Northeast and Florida. They can also make it their own by adding customizable flavor shots, creamers and sweeteners at no additional cost.

Cumberland Farms is based in Westborough, Mass.

Dash In

Dash In Convenience Stores and Splash In ECO Car Washes will honor our troops with a free sandwich and car wash at more than 50 locations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. All veterans and active duty military personnel are asked to present a military ID or proof of service to quality for these offers.

Veterans and active duty military personnel can pick up two free sliders from Dash In's Signature Craveable Menu, which includes: the original Dash In slider, the All-American Angus Bacon Cheeseburger slider, the BBQ slider, and two types of chicken sliders, Crispy Chicken and Buffalo Chicken.

"We are truly proud of the brave men and women across our local communities who have sacrificed and risen to the challenge to protect our freedoms," said Darleen Nascimento, executive director of brand marketing at Dash In. "At Dash In, we are fortunate to employ and serve many veterans. Today is about honoring their heroism and showing our gratitude for their service."

High's

On Veteran's Day, High's is offering veterans, active military members and their families a free 20-ounce coffee. The offer can be redeemed in the High's mobile app.

Nittany MinitMart

State College, Pa.-based Nittany MinitMart will offer all veterans a free meal on Veterans Day. With proper identification, any veteran can receive a 6-inch ham or turkey hoagie with all the fixings, as well as a 20-ounce coffee or fountain drink at no charge.

"We're very thankful for our veterans, it's the least we can do," said John Martin, president of Nittany MinitMart, a local family-owned and -operated c-store chain with 27 locations in north central Pennsylvania.

Pilot Flying J

Founded by a Korean War veteran, supporting those who have served is in Pilot Flying J's DNA. So, this Veteran's Day, Pilot Flying J is treating all active-duty and retired military veterans to a free breakfast Nov. 8-11.