C-store Retailers Supporting Relief Efforts for Ukraine

NATIONAL REPORT — Several convenience store retailers are raising funds in an effort to assist those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, including Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Maverik Inc. and Pilot Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard announced the implementation of the "You Donate, We'll Match" campaign in the United States and Canada. The program, launched in European stores earlier in March, invites customers to donate the amount of their choice at the cash register of any participating Couche-Tard and Circle K store. All donations made by customers will be matched with an identical donation by the company.

Donations will go directly to the American Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross, which are supporting the vital work being done by Red Cross teams in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The funds raised will support the global Red Cross network to provide lifesaving aid to those in need including food, shelter, critical care items and first aid. Through its global campaign, Couche-Tard aims to raise $4 million across its network to help Red Cross' relief efforts.

"It is heartbreaking to watch the images from this conflict and witness the devastating impact on so many innocent lives. In our European stores, we have already seen a great outpouring of generosity from customers in support of the 'You Donate, We'll Match' campaign," said Alex Miller, executive vice president, operations, North America, and global commercial optimization, Couche-Tard. "By extending it to thousands of stores in North America, we hope to continue to raise as much funds as possible to support the Red Cross with its work in Ukraine and neighboring countries. I want to extend a special thanks to our team members for developing this campaign and to our customers for their considerable support."

Maverik Inc.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will help people affected by the Ukraine crisis via two initiatives with the global Red Cross network. The first is a $50,000 contribution by Maverik to the Red Cross, followed by Maverik's "Round Up Your Change" register donation program running through April 28. It invites customers and team members to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help provide humanitarian relief.

"We're terribly saddened by the events in Ukraine," said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet. "Our hearts and minds are with everyone impacted by this conflict. Our customers and team members have expressed they also want to help and we're grateful to be able to activate this donation program allowing everyone to respond."

One hundred percent of Maverik's initial donation and the funds raised from the "Round Up" program will go toward the global Red Cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. The Red Cross is currently on the ground distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.

People can visit their local Maverik to "Round Up." Cash or credit donations up to .99 cents per transaction will be accepted at Maverik stores across 12 states.

"Thanks to Maverik's generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Maverik as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis."

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. is raising funds via an in-store round-up campaign for Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization actively working to meet the urgent needs of children and their families in Ukraine and the nearby region. Through April 3, customers who visit any of the more than 650 participating company-operated travel centers in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, can round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Save the Children.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the international crisis in Ukraine," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. "We are deeply saddened by the effects of this conflict and are doing a roundup in our stores to help raise funds for Save the Children that will go towards immediate assistance for Ukrainian children and families. We will be matching up to $100,000 of donations raised as part of our commitment to giving back to our communities on a local and global scale."

Pilot Co. will donate 100 percent of the funds raised, along with the $100,000 matching contribution, directly to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Save the Children is distributing critical emergency supplies in Ukraine and the nearby region and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. These funds will support their efforts to provide lifesaving relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance for children and their families impacted by the conflict.