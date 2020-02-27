​C-store Retailers Will Celebrate Leap Day With Freebies, Discounts

NATIONAL REPORT — It's a day that comes but once every four years, so convenience store retailers across the country are gearing up to celebrate Leap Day (Feb. 29) with freebies and discounts on food and beverages.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven is commemorating Leap Day by offering whole pizzas for $2.29. From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. while supplies last, customers can purchase pizzas at the special price both in-store and for delivery through the 7NOW mobile app.

"Pizza lovers have an extra day this year to enjoy their favorite food, and 7‑Eleven is definitely making it worth their while," said Julie Whittle, 7‑Eleven director of merchandising for delivery. "Leap Day is on Saturday this year, a perfect time to celebrate, and our 7NOW service can deliver in under 30 minutes."

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

Kwik Chek Food Stores

Not only will Kwik Chek give away free tacos all day on Feb. 29, but two customers will win tacos for an entire year.

Based in Spicewood, Texas, Kwik Chek Food Stores has more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

MAPCO

To keep customers "fueled" for the additional day of this calendar year, MAPCO is offering a discount on energy drinks to its MY Reward$ program members.

For $2.29, customers can fuel up on any 8.4-ounce Red Bull product, as well as 16-ounce Monster, Reign Bang, NOS, Full Throttle and Rockstar energy drinks.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., MAPCO operates more than 345 c-stores throughout the Southeast, including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional locations in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.