C-store Technology Pioneer Passes Away

SPRING, Texas — Reginald (Reggie) Jerome Kennerty, a retail technology veteran, passed away on Nov. 19. He was 80.

Kennerty served as vice president of information technology for Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, where he retired from in 2005. He also served as a consultant for FuelLogix.

He was well known in the convenience store industry as a technology pioneer, and was part of the group of industry insiders who started the original NACSTech event. Kennerty stayed active in the c-store industry into his late 70s.

Born in Charleston, S.C., Kennerty grew up in Aruba and later attended Lamar University and University of Houston. He was married to Joan Marie Pavlu in 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joan; his children Karen Kennerty Pendleton, Sean Patrick Kennerty, and Michael Brian Kennerty; his grandchildren Sydney Pendleton, Farrah Kennerty, Isla Kennerty, and Coleman Kennerty; his sister-in-law Gloria Kennerty; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.