C-Stores: From Convenient Stops to Go-To Destinations
5/10/2024
Key insights from the white paper:
Between April 2023 and March 2024, C-Stores experienced consistent YoY visit growth, generally outpacing Overall Retail.
Chains like Casey’s, Maverik, Buc-ee’s, and Rutter’s, are redefining the C-Store space, helping transform convenience stores into prime destinations.
Buc-ee’s and Rutter’s are proving that bigger can be better and driving visit growth by embracing large-store formats.