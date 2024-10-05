Placer Hero Image

Key insights from the white paper:

  • Between April 2023 and March 2024, C-Stores experienced consistent YoY visit growth, generally outpacing Overall Retail.

  • Chains like Casey’s, Maverik, Buc-ee’s, and Rutter’s, are redefining the C-Store space, helping transform convenience stores into prime destinations. 

  • Buc-ee’s and Rutter’s are proving that bigger can be better and driving visit growth by embracing large-store formats.

