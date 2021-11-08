Sponsored Content
Calculating the Value of Your Loyalty Program
Even though most brands consider loyalty an important piece of their overall business strategy, essential for building guest relationships, collecting data, and developing personalized marketing strategy, few can assign a dollar value to their loyalty program.
This data brief outlines a simple series of assumptions and calculations that can be used to determine your loyalty program's value, so you can understand the ROI it’s delivering to your brand – and ensure you’re getting the most out of your program.