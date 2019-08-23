California Lawmakers Push to Tighten Rules for Vapor Sales

SACRAMENTO — A bill that would bump up the number of sting operations on retailers who sell electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products is making its way through the California State Assembly.

In addition to increasing the number of sting operations, the legislation would:

Require stores to use age verification technology to ensure buyers are at least 21, the legal age to buy tobacco in California;

Increase fines and penalties to stores that illegally sell e-cigarettes to underage buyers;

Require vape shops and smoke shops to check customer ID at the door to make sure they are at least 21; and

Prohibit e-cigarette companies from advertising and marketing products in a way that targets youth.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the proposed measure passed the Assembly Committee on Health and will next head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. An approval there would send it to the full Assembly for a vote. The bill has not yet been considered by any committee in the state Senate.

A provision of the bill that would have restricted the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vapor products was removed from the measure. Lawmakers took out the section after public health groups objected to exemptions for mint and menthol, the news outlet added.

Lawmakers also struck down civil penalties for minors possessing e-cigarettes.

Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) authored the bill, AB1639. The measure will not override local ordinances on e-cigarettes and vapor products.