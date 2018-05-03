California Upstart AiFi Says Amazon Go Is Just the Beginning

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A cashier-less experience could be coming to more stores, not just Amazon Go.

AiFi unveiled the first scalable checkout-free solution for stores from small mom-and-pop convenience stores to major mega retailers. Using its AI technology, sensor and camera networks and system integration, AiFi 's platform will allow all stores to move toward a checkout-free future, according to the Santa Clara-based technology startup.

The company added it's working with one of the world's largest retailers to create its checkout-free solution on a massive scale.

AiFi's checkout-free solution incorporates the company's proprietary computer vision algorithms with computing at the edge using low-power mobile devices to run multi-person behavior tracking and product recognition in real time.

The company has also developed ways of generating training data that can tackle different shopping scenarios in practice. According to AiFi, the checkout-free solution does not require any major retrofitting on the part of the stores and once installed, retailers will gain improved inventory management data as well as insights into consumer shopping habits and product preferences.

"Consumers and businesses alike want to be efficient and with a checkout-free store, consumers have an incredible shopping experience. Because our technology is massively scalable, tens of thousands of stores worldwide can become a 'grab and go' type of retailer," said Steve Gu, CEO, AiFi.

"The shopping experience now demonstrated and widely promoted by Amazon is just the tiniest taste of what the AiFi technology will do for retailers — with shops that range from tiny to huge," Gu added.

He noted that AiFi's pilot will "roll out in one very large store, orders of magnitude bigger than the Amazon Go store, at the end of this year."