Casey's Amps Up Product Sourcing With New Tech Partnership

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. plans to streamline and scale its current product sourcing initiatives through a new partnership with RangeMe, a sourcing platform that streamlines product discovery between suppliers and retailers.

The convenience store operator will also tap into a pipeline of innovative products and leverage industry insights provided by RangeMe, according to the announcement.

"Our diverse guest mix means we are continually looking for new products and evaluating our product mix to ensure we are aligning what's on our shelves to reflect the preferences and needs of our guests," said Casey's Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan. "By signing on with RangeMe, we are excited at the potential to strengthen Casey's as a destination where consumers know they can find the best and most relevant products at a great value."

The partnership will help Casey's leverage a new strategic initiative that reimagines how stores are merchandised and will ultimately provide increased direct access to suppliers and products, helping the chain tailor its product mix and create localized assortments.

"Casey's is committed to meeting their consumers' needs through the right product assortment and is dedicated to working with brands that give their stores a strong regional impression," said RangeMe CEO Nicky Jackson. "With more than 150,000 suppliers on our platform, and more joining every week, there is a vast capacity to create a destination experience where their guests can come to find the products they love.

"Creating a welcoming store environment is what keeps consumers returning," Jackson added. "And new product discovery is essential to that development. When a consumer walks in and sees exactly what they're looking for, or new brands they didn't know they were looking for, they connect with that retailer — and they can't wait to come back."

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.