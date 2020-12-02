Casey's Announces Executive Moves
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is making executive leadership moves.
The Iowa-based retailer announced on Feb. 11 that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bill Walljasper will retire from the company later this year. He plans to continue as CFO through the completion of the Casey's fiscal 2020 year-end reporting and will oversee a transition period with his successor.
"Bill's leadership and service spent building this company, its finance organization and investor relations has helped Casey’s grow and deliver value to our shareholders," said Darren Rebelez, president and Chief Executive Officer. "We are deeply appreciative of Bill's dedication and the positive, long-lasting impact he’s made on Casey's, our team members and in the communities we serve."
During his 30-year tenure, Walljasper led the organization through accelerated store count and revenue growth and played a leading role in developing Casey's human resources, accounting, finance and information technology departments.
He joined the company in 1990 as a risk manager and his career developed through leadership roles in risk management, human resources and eventually vice president of human resources in 1998. In 2003, Walljasper was named vice president of finance, and senior vice president and CFO in 2004.
"I am humbled and honored to be part of Casey's 52-year history, and am proud of what we've accomplished," Walljasper said. "Looking ahead, I am focused on helping make this a seamless transition, and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for Casey's and our team members."
A search for the company's next CFO will begin immediately.
Added to the Roster
Casey's is also adding to its executive leadership team with the appointment of Brad Haga as vice president, merchandising.
The c-store veteran will be responsible for Casey's category management strategy, including all product assortment, pricing, promotion and in-store merchandising. He will report to Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer.
"Casey's looks forward to Brad joining the merchandising team and helping Casey's ensure our stores are offering guests affordable choices, and ensuring new and favorite items are always available," said Brennan.
Haga brings 17 years of experience in convenience retailing at 7-Eleven, during which time he gained diverse experiences across the retail and merchandising space, including time in both field operations and field merchandising, as well as category management and international business development. Most recently, he led the category management and pricebook teams for the integration of acquired stores from 7-Eleven’s recent acquisition of Sunoco.
Based in Ankeny, Casey’s operates 2,146 locations across 16 states.