Casey's Announces Executive Moves

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is making executive leadership moves.

The Iowa-based retailer announced on Feb. 11 that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bill Walljasper will retire from the company later this year. He plans to continue as CFO through the completion of the Casey's fiscal 2020 year-end reporting and will oversee a transition period with his successor.

"Bill's leadership and service spent building this company, its finance organization and investor relations has helped Casey’s grow and deliver value to our shareholders," said Darren Rebelez, president and Chief Executive Officer. "We are deeply appreciative of Bill's dedication and the positive, long-lasting impact he’s made on Casey's, our team members and in the communities we serve."

During his 30-year tenure, Walljasper led the organization through accelerated store count and revenue growth and played a leading role in developing Casey's human resources, accounting, finance and information technology departments.

He joined the company in 1990 as a risk manager and his career developed through leadership roles in risk management, human resources and eventually vice president of human resources in 1998. In 2003, Walljasper was named vice president of finance, and senior vice president and CFO in 2004.

"I am humbled and honored to be part of Casey's 52-year history, and am proud of what we've accomplished," Walljasper said. "Looking ahead, I am focused on helping make this a seamless transition, and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for Casey's and our team members."

A search for the company's next CFO will begin immediately.

Added to the Roster

Casey's is also adding to its executive leadership team with the appointment of Brad Haga as vice president, merchandising.