Casey's App Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. is marking a milestone as its mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads since its launch in January 2016.

Developed by GasBuddy Retailer Services, the Casey’s mobile gives consumers the ability to navigate to their nearest convenience store location, check gas prices, find the latest deals and product offerings, and order pizza, made-to-order sub sandwiches and appetizers.

The app launch closely followed Casey’s implementation of online ordering, which went live in June 2015. It was well received by shoppers: the retailer saw 200,000 downloads within the first two months, as CSNews Online previously reported.

“Working directly with GasBuddy has helped with our mission to provide our customers with exceptional service and great value on our offerings,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s. “GasBuddy has a strong understanding of the industry and provides the technology necessary for us to reach our customers and remain competitive.”

Ankeny-based Casey's currently operates 1,980 convenience stores across 15 states.