Casey's Cooks Up Midwest Mystery Pizza, Launches Naming Contest

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores unveiled the new Midwest Mystery Pizza to be available for order starting Sept. 1.

The specialty pie features a combination of Midwest-inspired ingredients, including pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and fire-roasted corn.

"Casey's is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza," said Art Sebastian, Casey's vice president of digital experience.

The announcement followers a social media campaign launched earlier in August that invited fans to guess what ingredients might be included in the Midwest Mystery pie, drawing hundreds of ideas, the company said. Now that details of the new pizza have been revealed, they will be able to help decide on a replacement for the temporary name.

Starting Sept. 1, Casey's fans will be able to enter the Name-Our-Pizza contest. Whoever suggests the winning name will receive free Casey's pizza for a year.

"We've had fun engaging with people on social media about what the ingredients might be and we're excited to hear what they come up with for names once they've tried it," Sebastian added. "We hope they're just as passionate about the Midwest Mystery Pizza as they are about our other pizzas!"

The Name-Our-Pizza Contest ends on Sept. 15. Name suggestions can be submitted at caseys.com. Three finalists will be selected and put to a public vote from Sept. 16-22, and the winner will be announced Sept. 28.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.